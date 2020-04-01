Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigerian doctors condemn lockdown ease, says Govs have put citizens at risk

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Friday sounded a warning over the decision of Governors to relax the lockdown in their states amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ‘Stay at home’ order had been effected to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the country.

But in the last week, some state governments have announced relaxation.

They include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Katsina, Kogi, Niger, Ogun, Ondo and Rivers.

A press release signed by NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile and Secretary, Olumuyiwa Odusote, condemned statements negating social distancing, the established measure of preventing the pandemic.

They warned that orders by some governors authorising the mass observance of Jumat prayers and Easter Sunday services could have serious consequences.

“Of particular concern is the declaration by the Cross River State Governor that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask”, the body said.

“A moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches from Friday to Sunday in Rivers; the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by the Katsina and Kogi governments.

“We are aware that similar orders have also been given in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states which have approved mass attendance of Easter services.

“While appreciating the prime place of religion in our national lives and especially the value Christians place on Easter, we place on record that there is now the evidence of community transmission of COVID-19.”

Nigerian doctors noted that relaxing any guideline that promotes mass gatherings in any part of the nation now can only heighten the curve of transmission dynamics.

The NMA appealed to authorities to rescind their decision in the interest of the safety of lives and implored the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure that such gatherings do not take place.

Meanwhile, the NMA has reiterated its opposition to the visit of the Chinese COVID-19 medical team to Nigeria.

The doctors insist that they observed discrepancies in the statement issued by the company which funded the trip, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and comments made by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

