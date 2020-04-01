Home | News | General | COVID-19: Lock up Nigeria – Peter Obi blasts Governors relaxing lockdown

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has said it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.

Obi stated this while speaking on Arise Television on Friday.

According to him, COVID-19 is spreading quickly in Nigeria and there are not enough resources to manage it.

Obi also lashed out at State Governors, who have relaxed the lockdown for Easter celebrations.

“It is wrong to relax lockdown because of people going to church. Faith is a thing of the mind. You can worship without going to church.

“We have a crisis that we don’t have the resources to manage. The greatest country in the world is America. They are on their knees now health-wise and economically. We should not allow that because we cannot manage it.

“Lock up Nigeria and we will solve our problems from within,” he said.

