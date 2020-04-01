Home | News | General | Messi denies helping Ronaldinho to secure bail from Paraguayan prison

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has denied that he posted bail for his former team-mate, Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho was released from a Paraguayan prison this week, after a $1.6million bail was posted.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Messi said the stories were made up.

After denying rumours he was leaving Barca, Messi branded a report saying he was behind Ronaldinho’s bail “the second lie”.

Ronaldinho is now under house arrest at the Hotel Palmaroga.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder as well as his brother were released from prison after just 32 days of what was meant to be a six-month sentence.

