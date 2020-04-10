BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records 17 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 305

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reached 305 on Friday as Easter celebrations begin around the world with people stuck indoors.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday.





It tweeted, “17 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported as follows: eight in Lagos, three in Katsina, two in FCT, one in Niger, one in Kaduna, one in Anambra and one in Ondo.





“As of 09:30 pm on the 10th of April, there are 305 confirmed cases, 58 discharged, seven deaths.”

Giving a state-by-state breakdown of the cases, NCDC said, “Currently, Lagos has 163 cases, FCT- 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Ogun – 7, Kaduna – six, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Delta – two, Benue – one, Ondo – two, Katsina – four, Niger – one, and Anambra – one.”







