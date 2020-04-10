BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records 17 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 305
- 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020
8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo
As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths pic.twitter.com/0STe5QWxMd
Meanwhile, more than 1.6 million people have been infected around the world and the death toll hit 100,661 on Friday, according to the World Health Organisation statistics.Three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020
Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles