Hours after beating coronavirus, Bauchi Governor attends a crowded Juma’at service



Few hours after his discharged and certified to be COVID-19 infection free, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, on Friday attended the Juma’at prayers held at the Bauchi Central Mosque in the midst of a crowd.

Shortly after the prayers, the governor in a message thanked the entire citizens of the state for their support, prayers and sympathy throughout the period of his isolation.

The governor was accompanied to the central mosque by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela; Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu; state PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, among others and was received by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, with many faithful inside.


The Chief Imam of Bauchi, Imam Ahmed Baban Innah, had earlier led a special prayers for Allah’s intervention on the current coronovirus pandemic.

The Chief Imam congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed on his recovery from the virus as said in a statement by Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor.

