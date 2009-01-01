Ondo records another COVID-19 case





The Ondo state government has confirmed another case of coronavirus.





Wahab Adegbenro, commissioner for health, said the patient, a middle-aged man lives at the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.





He said he had been transferred to the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital, along Igbatoro road, Akure and all his family members are under quarantine.





The state recorded its first case of the disease last week. The index case is a military man who just returned to the country from a trip abroad.





After Ondo recorded its first case. Rotimi Akaeredolu, set up a team to advise the government on how to handle the disease and prevent its spread.





Nigeria currently has 288 coronavirus cases, over 50 recoveries and five deaths.

