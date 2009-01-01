Home | News | General | Ondo records another COVID-19 case
‘Is coronavirus going on Easter break?’ — Banky W faults lockdown relaxation by govs
BREAKING: Coronavirus killed over 100,000 people globally, confirmed cases rise to 1.7 million

Ondo records another COVID-19 case



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The Ondo state government has confirmed another case of coronavirus.

Wahab Adegbenro, commissioner for health, said the patient, a middle-aged man lives at the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

He said he had been transferred to the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital, along Igbatoro road, Akure and all his family members are under quarantine.

The state recorded its first case of the disease last week. The index case is a military man who just returned to the country from a trip abroad.


After Ondo recorded its first case. Rotimi Akaeredolu, set up a team to advise the government on how to handle the disease and prevent its spread.

Nigeria currently has 288 coronavirus cases, over 50 recoveries and five deaths.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173