COVID-19 corpse still infectious – Lagos Govt warns





Lagos State government has warned that the corpse of a COVID-19 patient is still very much infectious even after death.





Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said this during an inter-ministerial media update on COVID-19 on Thursday.





He explained that the COVID-19 virus is still active, hence reason there are procedures by the Ministry of health before such bodies are handed over to the families.





On management of COVID-19 corpses,” Our officials from the Ministries of Health and Environment had been trained to specially prepare such bodies before handing them over to their families for burial.





“This is to ensure that the family members were not at risk of being infected by their loved ones.





“Even when people die of Coronavirus, it doesn’t mean that the virus has died. The corpse is still infectious,” the commissioner said.





Nigeria has recorded 288 cases of Coronavirus since its outbreak in Wuhan, China.





