Nnamdi Kanu insists Osinbajo, Femi Adesina are missing in Aso Rock, explains why





Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has made another claim about Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the Spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina.





Kanu in a Facebook post on Friday maintained his earlier claim that Osinbajo had been forcibly infected with Coronavirus and in critical condition





He had earlier claimed that Osinbajo was critically ill.





Leader of the proscribed group IPOB also claimed that Adesina has not been seen around Aso Rock because of some secrets he is aware of.





The Abia-born secessionist further claimed that there was no meeting between Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and President Buhari on Thursday, insisting that what was made available to the public was photoshops.





“As we continue to pray for the quick recovery of all those afflicted by this global pestilence, let us also ask God to protect those who were either forcibly infected with Coronavirus like Yemi Osinbajo or missing due to what they know about Fulani grand deception with Jubril Al-Sudani, like poor Femi Adesina who has not been seen around Aso Rock for some days now,” he wrote.





“We must also remember the unfortunate Nigerians who are about to be used as laboratory animals and experimented upon by Chinese scientists this rogue Fulani regime brought into Nigeria a few days ago. Those who are in doubt as to the true purpose of bringing the Chinese to the Zoo should listen to my last broadcast.





“Surprise! surprise!! After I expressed my genuine concern yesterday morning regarding the welfare of missing Femi Adesina, remnants of the evil regime hastily put together a few photoshopped pictures in response to prove Femi Adesina is still alive and Jubril in Aso Rock not Cuba.





“Unfortunately for whoever is now operating Femi Adesina’s Facebook account, the usual unavoidable mistakes were there in the editing of the pictures they published. Eagle-eyed IPOB analysts have already spotted them.





“When these pictures were published yesterday afternoon, our analysts and forensic psychologists went through the photos and late last night they authoritatively informed me the pictures posted on Femi Adesina’s Facebook page were fake. They also determined that it was most unlikely that it was Femi Adesina that published them.





“They quickly outlined why the pictures were fake:





“1. In the first picture, the mask-wearing actor pretending to be Buhari appears to be welcoming somebody else not Gov. Zulum of Borno State. Observe that TV on the bookshelf to the right of the picture is off.





“2. When Governor Zulum emerged in the second picture he was looking at the floor as the actor with the Buhari mask was looking at something else but definitely not at the governor which he should. Their line of sight on each other is skewed, which is a classic sign of bad photo editing. Again notice the TV is off.





“3. As they now stand to pose for a photocall, the fully protected governor is standing beside an unprotected ‘Buhari’ in the same lounge.





“4. Inside the conference room where they were meant to be holding what we assume is an important meeting as the picture indicates, the TV is now on. Another case of bad photoshop. Also, notice how the actor pretending to be Buhari is looking and smirking at something straight in front of him when Prof. Zulum in full protective gear is going through some official documents.





“You will notice in these hastily photoshopped pictures that they never said what Gov. Zulum was in Aso Rock for unlike in previous Femi Adesina posts. This is concrete proof it wasn’t Femi Adesina that posted the photos. Any official visit to Aso Rock, even ordinary courtesy calls, is noted officially but here there is nothing.





“Again fearing exposure and ridicule, they only posted 3 photos of a visit they considered so important to publicise but instead posted more one on Adesina’s blogging site which again is unusual.





“5. The last picture is an old photo taken in the main presidential office in Aso Rock that had no bearing whatsoever with the narrative of the rest of the pictures. Governor Zulum was not received in the main office with a green chair and coat of arms but they had to add this picture to give the forgery an air of authenticity.





“Now ask yourself this question, why couldn’t they video the meeting or at least the greeting phase of the meeting as the late Buhari always did. Is the video function on the same camera used to take these pictures also on lockdown? They keep lying, we keep exposing them.”





President Buhari on Thursday met with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno at the State House, Abuja.





