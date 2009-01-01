Home | News | General | COVID-19: Zamfara state leads as FG publishes full list of 11 million “poor and vulnerable” Nigerians
The federal government on Friday, published the full list of 11 million “poor and vulnerable” Nigerians by states.
According to the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), the number cuts across 2.6 million households.
Zamfara State has the highest number with 1.34million people across 290,000 households
Sokoto State is the least with 18,435 across 3,347 households.
The South-East has the lowest number of vulnerable Nigerians with 383,316 among all the regions.
NASSCO, however, did not include Ebonyi and Ogun States on the list, because the states are still in the process of building their social register.
The agency said the register for poor and vulnerable Nigerians is built through a “rigorous, transparent community based targeting process undertaken by states and validated by NASSCO.”
