Breaking: Nigeria records 17 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 305

Seventeen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Friday, April 10.

It said the latest cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The states include Lagos – eight, Katsina – three, FCT – two, as well as one case each in Niger, Kaduna, Anambra, and Ondo states.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has claimed he was misquoted over his statement that he was not aware of the bad state of the nation’s healthcare system.

Mustapha who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the coronavirus pandemic was reported to have made the statement during a meeting with the National Assembly.

However, during the PTF’s daily media briefing in Abuja, Mustapha said he was quoted out of context.

“Yesterday (Thursday), I mentioned at the National Assembly that I became fully aware of the state of our medical system during the execution of this Task Force assignment. It has become clear that this has been taken out of context.

“I must clarify that I am aware and has indeed been a champion for the reform and transformation of the health care system. However, this PTF assignment has afforded me the opportunity to dig deeper, interrogate and x-ray the system better.

“So for anyone to think that I didn’t know the level of deplorable state of our healthcare systems, is a complete misrepresentation.

“For the benefit of those who do not know me well, I come from rural Nigeria. I was born in a village almost 64 years ago that didn’t even have a hospital, it had small missionary dispensary probably with one midwife, no birth certificate was offered. So I don’t even have birth certificate, I have declaration of age.

