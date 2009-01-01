Home | News | General | May their souls rest in peace: FG mourns 13 Nigerians who died from COVID-19 abroad (full list)

- No fewer than 13 Nigerians have died from COVID-19 complications abroad

- Among them are doctors, nurses and students

- The names of the victims were disclosed in a video posted by Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her Twitter handle

The world is struggling to survive this season of the coronavirus pandemic which has taken thousands of lives all over the world. Over a million people have been infected with the deadly virus which was discovered in Wuhan, China.

There is no vaccine for COVID-19 but all hands are on deck to find a possible cure.

The virus which seems to be spreading so fast has also affected Nigerians in their motherland and abroad.

The federal government has listed the names of 13 Nigerians who died from COVID-19 complications abroad.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), shared a post on her Twitter handle in honour of the deceased on Thursday, April 9.

She prayed for the souls of the victims to rest in peace while also calling on the good Lord to heal the world.

"May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora, who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world," her post on Twitter read.

The Nigerians listed are:

Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom) Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom) Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom) Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom) Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom) Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom) Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom) Bassey Offiong (USA) Caleb Anya (USA) Mmaete Greg (USA) Akeem Adagun (USA) Laila Abubakar Ali (USA) Patricia Imobhio (USA)

See her tweet below:

Legit.ng had reported the death of Carol Jamabo, a Bury care worker. She was said to have died a week after she started showing symptoms to COVID-19.

The 56-year-old woman who used to work for Cherish Elderly Care died on Wednesday, April 1. She has been a public care worker for over 25 years since she left Nigeria in the 1990s.

Before her employment at Bury, she had worked in the prison service and was an NHS administrator at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The death of another Nigerian top doctor identified as Apostle Caleb Anya was also reported. He lost his life in the US as COVID-19 hit the country hard. Caleb died exactly five days after he was admitted into a New York hospital after contracting COVID-19.

