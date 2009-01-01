Home | News | General | We apologise for this error - NCDC begs Nigerians for another mistake on coronavirus update

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has identified a mistake in the number of confirmed cases it reported on Wednesday, April 8

- Two new cases that were recorded for Bauchi state were later found to be repeat tests from previously confirmed cases

- The NCDC apologised for the error, restating its commitment to transparent and accurate reporting of test results

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has spotted another error in its record of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

While confirming 14 new cases on Thursday evening, April 9, taking the total confirmed cases to 288, the federal health agency noted that it erroneously reported two new cases for Bauchi state on Wednesday, April 8.

The agency said it later detected that the two cases were repeat tests from previously confirmed cases.

"Yesterday (Wednesday, April 8), we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

Breaking: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 288 as 14 people test positive

"We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results," the NCDC tweeted.

Legit.ng notes that the confirmed cases for Bauchi state after the error was rectified stands at 6 at the time of filing this report.

The total number of recoveries so far is 51 while seven people have, regrettably, died.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state also announced on Thursday the result of COVID-19 he undertook days after he tested positive of the deadly disease.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter handle @SenBalaMohammed, the governor said he is now tested negative for the deadly disease.

He tweeted: "Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers and support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises and thanks be to Allah - the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Breakdown of NCDC-confirmed cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted as at Thursday April 9

"My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the NCDC."

In another related report, the second COVID-19 patient in Ekiti state has recovered from the virus as the person tested negative twice, Governor Kayode Fayemi has disclosed.

The Ekiti state governor who made this known on Twitter on Thursday evening, April 9, added that the patient has been discharged from the state's Infectious Disease Hospital on the same day.

Governor Fayemi expressed appreciation to the medical team that took care of the patient but noted that the war against the coronavirus pandemic is not finished yet and urged people of the state to continue to stay at home.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

Breaking: Nigeria records 184 coronavirus cases as 10 more people test positive

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...