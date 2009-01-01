Home | News | General | Coronavirus: This is House of Reps' plan for Chinese doctors - Gbajabiamila

- Nigerians have raised a lot of concerns over the presence of Chinese doctors in the country over coronavirus containment

- However, the House of Representatives has called on citizens in the country not to respond to the issue with panic

- The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that lawmakers will ensure that the activities of the Asian medical personnel are monitored

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, April 10, said that the Chinese doctors who recently arrived in Nigeria will be closely monitored.

Gbajabiamila said that the activities of the Asian medical personnel will be watched as a way of calming the fears and apprehensions of Nigerians who have expressed a lot of concerns over their presence in the country considering the origin and nature of coronavirus, Channels TV reports.

During a meeting between principal members of the National Assembly and the presidential task force on COVID-19, the speaker asked the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire of the whereabouts of the foreign doctors.

He also asked the minister if can assure Nigerians that the company responsible for the arrangement of their stay is complying with the federal government's directives.

In his response, Ehanire said that the address and details of the Chinese personnel have been taken and that they were tested upon their arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, had received a group of 15 doctors from China just arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The medical practitioners landed in Abuja with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, pills, infrared thermometer and other items as requested for by the federal government.

The team was expected to share effective strategies in the containment of coronavirus with Nigerian doctors for the next two weeks.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the plan to invite a medical team from China had been vehemently rejected by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

The rejection decision was disclosed by NMA president, Francis Faduyile, in a statement on Sunday, April 5.

He described the move as a misplaced priority and "a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the Association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions.”

However, Garba Abari, director-general of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), claimed the Chinese medical team were only coming to share experiences with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and not to directly take charge of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

