I know the level of deplorable state of our healthcare systems - SGF Mustapha claims

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has claimed he was misquoted over his statement that he was not aware of the bad state of the nation’s healthcare system.

Mustapha who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the coronavirus pandemic was reported to have made the statement during a meeting with the National Assembly.

However, during the PTF’s daily media briefing in Abuja, Mustapha said he was quoted out of context, The Nation reports.

“Yesterday (Thursday), I mentioned at the National Assembly that I became fully aware of the state of our medical system during the execution of this Task Force assignment. It has become clear that this has been taken out of context.

“I must clarify that I am aware and has indeed been a champion for the reform and transformation of the health care system. However, this PTF assignment has afforded me the opportunity to dig deeper, interrogate and x-ray the system better.

“So for anyone to think that I didn’t know the level of deplorable state of our healthcare systems, is a complete misrepresentation.

“For the benefit of those who do not know me well, I come from rural Nigeria. I was born in a village almost 64 years ago that didn’t even have a hospital, it had small missionary dispensary probably with one midwife, no birth certificate was offered. So I don’t even have birth certificate, I have declaration of age.

“A lot of you sitting here are privileged to have been born in a better and more equipped medical facilities. So from birth I know the state of our medical, healthcare, I am not a foreigner.

“My statement was totally taken out of context because that was not the reflection of what I said. But having to serve in this committee gave me a further insight into what is happening.

“Most of the things you see around as specialists, hospitals or clinics, you just see the buildings, you don’t know what is inside. But, being in this committee has given me opportunity of walking into these facilities, looking at what they have in relation to what they ought to have, my conclusion on that is that they don’t have what they ought to have.

“I wanted to give this explanation so that most of you will not think I am an ajebota, no. I was born a rural Nigerian, I grew up in rural Nigeria, I went to school in rural Nigeria and I still live in rural Nigeria.

The SGF said he never knew the country's healthcare system was in a very bad state until the coronavirus pandemic.

Legit.ng gathered that Mustapha said his role as the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 opened his eye to the current state of Nigeria's healthcare infrastructure.

The SGF said this when the task force met with the leadership of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, April 9, regarding the pandemic.

