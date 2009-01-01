Royal anniversary! Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate 15 years of marriage
- Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated 15 years of marriage on Thursday, April 9
- The royal couple honoured the special day with a never-before-seen portrait
- The image shows Prince Charles and Camilla sitting on their front porch with the Duchess' dogs in Scotland
On April 9, 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot and on Thursday, they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.
In honour of the milestone in their marriage, the Prince and Duchess of Cornwall shared a never-before-seen portrait of them.
The photo shows the royal couple sitting on the porch of their Birkhall home in Scotland, holding Camilla’s two Jack Russells.
The image was shared on Instagram by Clarence House and it was captioned: "Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's dogs Bluebell and Beth. The photo was taken earlier today at Birkhall."
Clarence House also shared a video of the royal couple and thanked everyone for their well-wishes on their anniversary.
The video includes several photos of Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as a clip of them dancing.
Take a look at the video below:
According to Channel24, Prince Charles and Camilla were only reunited on Monday after the 72-year-old duchess ended a 14-day self-isolation on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.
Although Camilla tested negative for the coronavirus, her quarantine came after Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the prince had developed mild symptoms and tested positive. The British Broadcasting Service said he tested on Monday, March 23, and that the result came out late Tuesday, March 24.
The BBC also confirms that he met with the queen since March 12, and he started working from home where he is isolated. It is not yet clear from where he caught the virus and reports said it was impossible to know the source because of the engagements he had in weeks before.
Prince Charles has been the Duke of Cornwall and that of Rothesay since 1952. He is also reportedly the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history. The confirmation of the current health status of the prince was made known in a statement reportedly released on Wednesday, March 25.
