Tension at Anfield as Liverpool legend contracts deadly coronavirus

- Kenny Dalglish who is Liverpool legend has contracted coronavirus

- Liverpool took to social media to confirm the latest development

- Dalglish won six First Division titles as a player with the Reds

Premier League leaders Liverpool have announced that their legend Kenny Dalglish has been tested positive for the global pandemic disease coronavirus.

Despite having no previous symptoms, the 69-year-old was taken to the hospital on Wednesday, April 8, where a test conducted for him before the result came out positive.

Kenny Dalglish has now been admitted into the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment against the deadly disease.

"Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

"In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

"He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead,''. his family released the statement according to UK Mirror.

Kenny Dalglish won six first division titles with Liverpool playing 502 games for the Reds before he left.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how England and Leeds United legend Norman Hunter was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and the 76-year-old is now in the hospital receiving treatments.

Norman Hunter was among the English players who won the 1966 FIFA World Cup for the first and only time for England up till today.

He spent most of his playing career with Leeds United where he played for 17 years and made 723 games for the English side.

Leeds United however released a statement on Friday, April 10, that their legend has contracted coronavirus and he is currently being treated in the hospital.

Between 1965 and 1974, Norman Hunter made 28 appearances for England national team before he retired. He also won the League Cup title at Leeds United during his active playing time.

