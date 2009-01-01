Home | News | General | Roberto Carlos names 1 big Premier League manager who destroyed him at Inter Milan

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has claimed that current manager at Premier League side Crystal Palace Roy Hodgson destroyed him at Inter Milan by playing him in the midfield.

Roberto Carlos was known as one of the best left full back in the world during his active playing time considering his attacking style of play and also his shots.

The World Cup winner played under Roy Hodgson at Inter Milan for just a season in 1995/96 before he left moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

And while speaking with Marca, Roberto Carlos stated emphatically that Roy Hodgson made him see hell at Inter Milan by refusing to allow him play in his best wing.

Carlos stressed that the Englishman played him in the midfield which was against his dream and that almost made him miss Brazil final team for the 1997 Copa America.

He however told Inter chiefs that he wanted to leave the club and moved to Real Madrid where Carlos won 13 trophies.

''Roy Hodgson destroyed me.

''He made me play in the centre of midfield. I wasn't going to get a chance to play for Brazil like that and there was a Copa America in 1997.

''It's not that we got on badly, it's that he didn't know much about football. I spoke with Inter chairman Massimo Moratti and I asked him to leave,''. Carlos told Marca.

When Roberto Carlos got to Real Madrid, he met Fabio Capello who gave him the chance to exhibit his talents.

