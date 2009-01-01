Home | News | General | BREAKING: Coronavirus hits Ondo again as state govt records 2nd case

- Ondo state recorded its second coronavirus case on Friday, April 10

- The commissioner for health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro, said that the patient was admitted in Akure on Thursday, April 9

- Adegbenro also stated that the patient has been responding positively to treatment since his admission

The Ondo state government on Friday, April 10, through its ministry of health, recorded the second case of coronavirus.

Confirming the development to journalists in the evening of Friday, the commissioner for health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro, revealed that the patient was admitted on Thursday, April 9, The Nation reports.

Adegbenro added that the patient has been transferred to an Infectious Disease Hospital (IFD) in Akure, the state's capital, and that he has been responding to treatment since his admission.

He called on residents in the state to adhere to the government's directives to ensure social distancing and safety for all.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced that Ondo state had recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus case.

The governor disclosed this in a tweet on Friday, April 3. "We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening.

''The infected person is under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov," the governor said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had spotted another error in its record of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

While confirming 14 new cases on Thursday evening, April 9, taking the total confirmed cases to 288, the federal health agency noted that it erroneously reported two new cases for Bauchi state on Wednesday, April 8.

The agency said it later detected that the two cases were repeat tests from previously confirmed cases.

"Yesterday (Wednesday, April 8), we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

"We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results," the NCDC tweeted.

Legit.ng noted that the confirmed cases for Bauchi state after the error was rectified stands at 6 at the time of filing this report. The total number of recoveries so far is 51 while seven people have, regrettably, died.

