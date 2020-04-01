Home | News | General | COVID-19: Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, takes first steps

Kindly Share This Story:

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has taken his first steps after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus on Sunday, amid suggestions that he will now need up to a month to recuperate.

After spending his first day back in a low-dependency ward at St Thomas’s Hospital, London, Downing Street said the Prime Minister was now able to do “short walks” as part of his recovery process.

Recall that Boris Johnson was taken out of intensive care on Thursday in a sign he is winning his coronavirus battle.

The Prime Minister, who had been in hospital since Sunday, spent three nights in a high-dependency unit at St Thomas’s Hospital in central London after his condition deteriorated.

ALSO READ: (BREAKING): Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, hospitalised 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

With Mr Johnson continuing to improve after spending four days in intensive care, Number 10 said on Friday: “The prime minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery.

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received. His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...