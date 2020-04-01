Home | News | General | PRP doubts FG’s N20k palliative to Nigerians

…demands explanation

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, has expressed doubt over the genuineness of Federal Government’s sharing of N20,000.00 to 2.6million to Nigerians by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management within 4 days.

“It has been found by the PRP as very hard to believe and we consider the action fraudulent which need to be urgently addressed by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government elected on the mantra on probity and accountability,” they said.

This was contained in a statement from Abdul Gombe, National Publicity Secretary, Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, issued to journalists on Friday.

The PRP demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Minister of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management to immediately tell Nigerians the names, location of the 2.6 million Nigerians given N20,000.00 each;

the methodology used in the disbursement of the said N5,200,000,000.00 to 2.6million Nigerians; and the source of the N5.2billion.

” Also if it came from the public when it was appropriated to the said Ministry by the National Assembly under our Laws.”

“In Nigeria, we have seen lockdowns ordered by quite a several State Governments and the Federal Government in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.”

“Most of the States where the lockdowns have been ordered have asked their citizens to remain indoors for 2 weeks in the first instance with promises of some relief/”

“The Federal Government promising or announcing that 2.6million of its poor have been doled out N20,000.00 each within 4 days; and, the Federal Government starting a process of putting in place an N500billion fund to assist businesses to overcome challenges brought about by Covid 19.”

“To supplement above measures we have seen some rich Nigerians donating up to billions of naira to the Covid 19 Support Fund to complement efforts of the Federal and State Governments in addressing the challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic.”

“The Peoples Redemption Party(PRP), as a Political Party in Nigeria and indeed the Voice of the Voiceless of the Nigerian Talaka, welcome and congratulate the Federal and State Governments that have taken measures to help the Nigerian Talaka and also thanks to all those philanthropists that have assisted but wish to use this medium to challenge the Governments of the wrongs so far committed..”

“Should the Ministry fail to give Nigerians answers, we will ask and continue to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to order prove of this payment as well as the questionable disbursement of the loans to 18,200 Nigerians granted by National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) notwithstanding the feeble attempt made recently by His Special Assistant on Social Investment in response to the justifiable questions raised by the National Assembly on these loans to answer some grey areas on the source of funds used and disbursement of the loans.”

