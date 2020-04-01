Home | News | General | COVID-19: Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina top list of poor, vulnerable individuals in Nigeria
COVID-19: Buhari meets task force, keeps mum on lockdown extension
UN chief highlights security implications of COVID-19

COVID-19: Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina top list of poor, vulnerable individuals in Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina top list of poor, vulnerable individuals in Nigeria
National Social Register of Poor & Vulnerable Households by states

By Rasheed Sobowale

The National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) has on Friday released the list of the National Social Register of Poor & Vulnerable Households by states, as Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina recorded the most individuals captured.

The Agency which is saddled with the responsibility of building a database of poor & vulnerable households & coordinates Social Protection programs in Nigeria said the “Register is available to be mined for COVID19 response measures targeting the poor & vulnerable.”

Zamfara State with 1,341,151 captured individuals took the lead compared to total individuals captured in other states. Likewise, Kebbi following behind with 932,460 individuals. Katsina was the third in line with 807,200 people captured.

Register by states in the picture below:

alt
National Social Register of Poor & Vulnerable Households by states

However, clarifying the reason why some states like Ogun State and Ekiti State were missing on the list, NASSCO noted the states were yet to be captured and their respective governments are giving the process full support.

“The states yet to be captured like Ogun and Ebonyi are those still in the process of building their register. The govts of both states are giving the process full support,”

According to NASSCO, the National Social Register is “a gateway for registered poor and vulnerable households to access social interventions or welfare packages by the government, philanthropy, NGOs and/or businesses.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is using the list to reach the extreme poor with cash transfers.

“The cash transfer is currently paying 1 million poor and vulnerable households.”

The Agency also hinted that the Federal Government will be expanding the number of registered households from 2.6 million to 4 million by June 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173