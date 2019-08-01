Home | News | General | Covid-19: Shi’ites Beg for Zakzaky’s release amidst Pandemic

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Followers of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky also known as Shi’ites on Friday, begged the Federal and Kaduna State governments to release their embattled leader.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, they said, deserved freedom from custody in view of the trying times facing the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sect members under the aegis of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by the president of its Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa, that this was not a period to keep Zakzaky in custody.

” There are many valid reasons on which his release should foremostly be considered by the authorities,” they said.

“Sheikh Zakzaky deserves immediate freedom for very many reasons particularly at this difficult period that the nation is facing the scourge of Coronavirus.”

“Zakzaky had remained in detention despite a 2016 federal high court ruling that declared his arrest and detention as unlawful, unconstitutional and a breach of his fundamental rights.”

“Even the court case for which the Sheikh is being prosecuted in Kaduna shouldn’t stand against his release at these difficult times, because “two different Kaduna High Courts have since discharged and acquitted almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement, who stood trial for the same charges he is allegedly said to have aided and abetted, for which he is currently unfairly being tried as a ploy to justify his perpetual detention,” they said.

