Home | News | General | Top Nigerian foundation takes up fight against coronavirus, delivers medical supplies, others to NCDC (photo)

- Nigeria is not having it funny with COVID-19 and this is why the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), is taking an action

- The organisation, through Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, calls health workers heroes because of their roles in the battle against the pandemic

- Muhammed-Oyebode also advises Nigerians to continue to support doctors, nurses and others to help end the pandemic

As Nigeria continues to record more cases of COVID-19, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), on Friday, April 10, delivered medical materials to the country's centre for disease control.

The chief executive officer of the foundation, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, who made the announcement in a statement in Lagos, added that the supplies were meant to support the fight against the virus.

The statement made available to Legit.ng, added that the supplies would help to ensure that "the country's health workers are equipped to discharge their duties without grave risk to themselves.

Malami reveals Buhari's strategy for anti-corruption war

The medical supplies delivered by the Murtala Muhammed foundation

Source: UGC

"As such, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has made a donation of protective medical masks and gloves and various sanitization supplies to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Lagos, in order to assist in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country."

A breakdown of the items which were delivered to the 'Central Public Health Laboratory, Yaba' include:

• 5,500 units of disposable medical face masks

• 2,500 units of N95 respirator and surgical face masks (3M N95 8810/8822)

• 20,000 units latex examination gloves

• 50,000 ml of hand sanitizer

• 50,000 ml of antiseptic liquid soap

• 100,000 ml of germicide liquid

• 50,000 ml of antiseptic lotion

• 8 infrared red non-contact digital thermometers and

• 47,500ml sodium hydrochloride liquid.

She lamented that the rising number of cases as announced by the NCDC has put health workers in the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

Churches in Nigeria also closed in 1918, stop misinterpreting coronavirus lockdown - Sam Adeyemi (video)

"Therefore, we commend the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and all the healthcare workers who have emerged as the real heroes of the times.

"We believe it is important that the designated centres currently located in the eight states with major airports should be prepared to safely manage patients with designated holding/isolation areas before they are transferred to treatment centres," Muhammed-Oyebode advised.

While also acknowledging the roles played by other groups and civil society, she urged Nigerians to continue to support the healthcare facilities with direct donations adding that she has never been prouder to be a Nigerian.

She pleaded with Nigerians to be patient adding that this was not the time to express disappointment in the state of the health sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"That time will come. I, instead, call on all citizens to focus on our common humanity and support each other as best we can, with essentials such as food, medicine, water and mental support until we overcome.

Coronavirus: Buhari meets CBN gov, finance minister, others over state of economy

"We must create food support chains to enhance government's efforts especially for those whose incomes will not sustain them during the lockdown," she said.

She urged Nigerians to be careful in their daily activities because the virus does not discriminate.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that Nigerians on social media expressed disappointment with the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, after the latter admitted ignorance on hazard allowance for health workers battling coronavirus in the country.

The House of Representative speaker had asked the minister if doctors, nurses and other health workers were being paid hazard allowance, but Ehanire said he was not aware.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: Where is the N30k the government promised us? - Father of 5 cries out | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...