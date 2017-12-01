Home | News | General | Boko Haram: Buratai ‘relocated fully to the North East’ ― Army

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai and other top Army personnel

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian Army on Saturday reported that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen TY Buratai, has relocated fully to the North East.

Buratai from his new location according to the report will be overseeing and directing the overall operation in the theatre and other Nigerian Army operations across the country.

The Nigerian Army Headquater in a press statement announcing the development reads, “While addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on 9 April 2020, Gen Buratai said that he will be with them to the nooks and crannies of the theatre.

“It will be recalled that we earlier reported that the COAS had been on operational tour to troops’ locations in the North East Theatre of Operation since Saturday the 4th of April, 2020.”

In another development, the Chadian President, Idriss Deby Itno, has said his country’s troops, who have been deployed to fight jihadists in the Lake Chad region and the Sahel, will no longer take part in military operations outside national borders.

According to AFP report, the Chadian president told national TV in Arabic on Thursday “Our troops have died for Lake Chad and the Sahel. From today, no Chadian soldiers will take part in a military mission outside Chad,”

The remarks were reported to have been broadcasted in French on Friday.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

