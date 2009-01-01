Home | News | General | BREAKING: Another coronavirus patient dies in Lagos
Boko Haram: Buratai ‘relocated fully to the North East’ ― Army
Nursing mother drinks sniper, commits suicide in Akwa Ibom

BREAKING: Another coronavirus patient dies in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Lagos Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in a private hospital.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient in a Covid-19 related complications in a private hospital”, he tweeted on his official handle on Saturday morning.

Details shortly…

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167