War against Boko Haram: Army boss, Buratai relocates fully to North East





Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Turkur Buratai has relocated fully to the North East as the Nigerian army gets ready in final onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists.





Buratai will be overseeing and directing the overall operation in the theatre and other Nigerian Army operations across the country from the North East.





A statement in the Nigerian Army’s website early Saturday said while addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on 9 April 2020, Buratai had said that he would be with them in the nooks and crannies of the theatre.





The Army said the COAS had been on operational tour to troops’ locations in the North East Theatre of Operation since Saturday, 4th of April, 2020.





During the tour, he was at the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri on Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 where he interacted with the officers and addressed the troops respectively.





Buratai was also at the Forward Operations Base at Alau Dam, and also personally led the troops on patrol round Mairimari and Maigilari Forests.





“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure Nigerians that it is highly committed to protecting all law abiding citizens and defending our territorial integrity.





“Members of the public are requested to note that there is no any form of insecurity that cannot be surmounted, and the Boko Haram/ISWAP’s terrorism will also end in the nearest future,” the statement said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com