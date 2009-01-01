Home | News | General | Premier League giants in serious battle to sign Super Eagles most expensive defender

- Ola Aina could make a return to the Premier League as Everton and West Ham have both enquired about the Torino right back

- Torino value the former Chelsea player at £16 million after paying £9 million last summer to sign him from the Blues

- Aina has provided one assist in 20 Serie A appearances this season for Torino

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina could make a surprise return to the Premier League after he has been linked with a move to West Ham and Everton.

The former Chelsea star who joined Torino in the summer of 2019 for around £9 million is closely monitored by David Moyes (West Ham manager) and Carlo Ancelotti (Everton manager).

It is believed that West Ham fancy Aina to be a worthy replacement for long-term right back and Premier League legend Pablo Zabaleta, while Everton are interested in signing him following uncertainty surrounding the futures of Seamus Coleman who turns 32 in October and Monaco loanee Djibril Sidibe.

According to several reports in England quoting Gazzetta dello Sport, Ola Aina’s club Torino now value him at £16 million and so will only let him go if any of the two English clubs are willing to pay the asking price.

The Hammers and the Toffees have both made enquiries already for Aina who has 14 caps with the Super Eagles.

In 20 Serie A appearances this season, Aina has racked up one assist.

The 23-year-old has averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 1.3 clearances in those 20 Serie A games.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ola Aina is Nigeria's most expensive defender after his £9 million move to Serie A giants Torino.

Former Rotherham United star Semi Ajayi is second on the list and is now valued at £4.50 million as he becomes the Nigeria’s second most expensive defender after Torino’s Ola Aina.

Ajayi has been outstanding this season for his SkyBet championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The 26-year-old’s worth increased considerably from £2.00m to £4.50m ahead of Udinese’s William Troost-Ekong who is valued at £3.60m.

Other defenders who could command big transfer fees if they plan to move are Leganes’ Kenneth Omeruo who currently pairs William Troost-Ekong and is valued at £2.70m.

Paderbon’s Jamilu Collins is valued at £2.70m and can also get stiff competition from Ajayi for the Super Eagles left-back position.

