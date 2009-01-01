Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Lagos announces death of another COVID-19 patient, total is now 4

- Another patient of coronavirus in Lagos state is dead

- This was announced on Saturday, April 11, by the state commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi

- Abayomi said the patient died in a private facility in Lagos

The Lagos state government has announced the passing away of one of the patients of coronavirus pandemic under its care in the state.

Legit.ng reports that the bad news was broken by the state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, on the morning of Saturday, April 11.

He made the announcement via his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, adding that the patient died in a private facility.

With the announcement, four COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Lagos and eight across the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a report said the new study examining air samples from hospital wards with COVID-19 patients found the virus can travel up to 13 feet (four meters) — twice the distance current guidelines say people should leave between themselves in public.

Breaking: Ogun records two new cases of patients without history of recent travels

It was reported that the preliminary results of the investigation by Chinese researchers were published Friday, April 10, in emerging infectious diseases, a journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report said that they add to a growing debate on how the disease is transmitted, with the scientists themselves cautioning that the small quantities of virus they found at this distance are not necessarily infectious.

In another report, a viral video online showed Nigerians being chased around on Chinese roads amid coronavirus lockdown.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The Nigerian voice in the video said the Chinese government is treating them like second class citizens despite the fact that their citizens are in Africa with full freedom. The Nigerian man said that the police officials chased them out of their hotel rooms into the rain.

COVID-19: 80% hoax calls distracting govt intervention - Lagos health commissioner

In another shot in the same video file, some Nigerians were seen roaming in a pack as they complained of the inhumane way they were sent away to seek shelter even after they have observed a 15-day quarantine.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, April 10, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa to brief him on the progress of the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) which he was directed to chair.

The vice president noted that he and the president had held several meetings and received sectoral suggestions on how to position the Nigerian economy after coronavirus pandemic.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Coronavirus: Where is the N30k the government promised us? - Father of 5 cries out | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...