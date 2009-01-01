Home | News | General | Man United, Liverpool scramble for Nigerian star who is rated as the best 16-year-old

- Carney Chukwuemeka is a summer target for Manchester United and Liverpool

- The Aston Villa star is regarded as the best 16-year-old in the game

- It is understood Man City have also turned on their interest for the midfielder

Carney Chukwuemeka has been linked to a move to two of the biggest Premier League clubs, Man United and Liverpool.

The 16-year-old Aston Villa star, who is rated as the best in his age category in England is understood to be on the verge of signing a new deal.

But top English clubs are looking to persuade the England U17 international to join their ranks.

According to The Athletic, Man City have also joined the race and reports claim Villa are willing to persuade Chukwuemeka to stay to fulfil his short-term ambitions with the club.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Purslow recently hailed Chukwuemeka as “probably the best 16-year-old in England right now”.

Premier League giants in serious battle to sign Super Eagles most expensive defender

Chukwuemeka still shuffles his studies with playing football could still have a better chance of nailing first-team action in the shortest of times.

