COVID- 19 lockdown: Do not put the Lord your God to test - Timi Dakolo says as he tells people to stay at home on Easter Sunday

- Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has made an appeal to all Christians in Nigeria

- Timi Dakolo begged people to stay at home on Easter Sunday

- The singer said that God does not dwell in buildings but in the hidden depth of our hearts

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo is making an appeal to all Christians in Nigeria over the Easter celebration. The singer called on Nigerians to stay at home during the celebration.

People all over the world have been advised to stay at home to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus pandemic and also to be able to effectively take care of patients.

However, in Nigeria, this rule is not being obeyed to the letter. Many Nigerians have been spotted carrying on their daily activities unbothered.

As the coronavirus cases increase in other countries, some Nigerians are of the fear that people in the country are not taking the pandemic seriously.

Recently, it was reported that the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, relaxed the lockdown rule in the state for Christians to celebrate. Some Nigerians have taken to their various social media platforms to condemn the governor's actions.

As the world currently celebrates Easter, Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo made an appeal for people to obey the lockdown rule. Timi Dakolo took to his page on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, to make the appeal.

He begged people not put the Lord their God to a test. He urged Nigerians to stay at home on Easter Sunday. According to him, God does not dwell in buildings. He noted that the Lord dwells in the hidden depth of people's hearts.

The singer told people that knowing God is a relationship and not a conference.

