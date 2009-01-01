Home | News | General | Covid-19 lockdown: Celebrities don't owe you anything - Yul Edochie tells fan who begged for money

- Famous actor, Yul Edochie, has told his fans that celebrities are just as affected with Covid-19 lockdown as they are

- In response to a follower's request for free money, Edochie directed the person to go ask President Muhammadu Buhari for cash

- The actor also rhetorically asked the person if it is by force to give or if celebrities owe them anything

Popular Nollywood actor and social media activist, Yul Edochie, has reacted to the way his fans keep disturbing celebrities to give out money.

In a tweet on Wednesday, April 8, he told his followers that celebrities and every other individual in the country are all in the lockdown together.

That he said in response to a follower's question on why he finds it so hard to give people money. Edochie then asked in a subtweet if it is by force to give the person anything.

He added that the said person should rather send his account number to President Muhammadu Buhari and tell him he has not received his “share of the proposed giveaway from the federal government.”

See the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians who all hail from Gombe state, Dr Yunusa Muhammad Garba of the Human Anatomy Department, Gombe State University; Aliyu Hassan, a graduate of Mechatronics Engineering and Usman Dalhatu, a 200 level student of mechanical engineering, ABU Zaria, all partnered to produce a locally made ventilator.

In receiving the genius trio, the governor of the state, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, praised them and said he would assist them to get a patent for the work.

The governor also said that the secretary to the state government and the commissioner of science, technology, and innovation will both work with the presidential task force on Covid-19 to make the young engineers known.

Muhammad also spoke about how the state is putting together a plan to showcase innovators like them from Gombe to the world.

The reception the engineers had was made known in a statement by Ismalla Uba Misilli, the senior special assistant and media and publicity to the governor.

In other news, a viral video online has shown Nigerians being chased around on Chinese roads amid coronavirus lockdown.

The voice in the video said the Chinese government is treating them like second class citizens despite the fact that their citizens are in Africa with full freedom.

The Nigerian man said that the police officials chased them out of their hotel rooms into the rain.

