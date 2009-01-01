Home | News | General | COVID-19: Stranded in America, Ben Murray-Bruce says he is missing Nigeria

- Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says he misses Nigeria and can't wait to return

- The former federal lawmaker is currently stranded in the United States of America

- Senator Murray-Bruce's wife recently passed on and was buried in the U.S

A former member of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says he misses Nigeria and can't wait to return as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world.

Murray-Bruce, 64, is currently in the United States of America where his wife passed on recently and was buried.

In a tweet on Friday, April 10, the former senator representing Bayelsa East constituency shared a photo of himself wearing a black face-mask.

“This is how we are currently living in America. I miss Nigeria. I can’t wait to return,” he wrote.

A new report in the United States has revealed that COVID-19 is now the No. 1 cause of death in the country.

The virus is now killing more people every day than heart disease or cancer, according to the report.

The report further revealed that the disease causes 1,970 deaths across the country per day.

Already, experts say that even when daily life returns to normal, it's likely Americans and others around the world will still be wearing masks.

In an interview with AccuWeather, Shan Soe-Lin, a lecturer in global affairs at Yale University, said that people “are going to have to wear masks until there's a vaccine.”

Soe-Lin, an immunologist by training, said: “I think that you're going to need to wear masks for as long as COVID is a threat, and COVID is going to be a threat until you have a vaccine.

“If you read different plans for re-opening the economy, the plan is to really put a chokehold on (the virus) and only open the economy when the number of cases has fallen to a level that the hospitals can manage...but masks would still be an important thing to cut down on transmission until you have a vaccine.”

She further said that masks can be worn by almost anyone in the population, making them an easy way to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed the Fifth Generation Network (5G) coronavirus conspiracy theory and declared that viruses cannot travel on radio waves or mobile networks.

The organisation said in a statement on Friday, April 10 that contrary to the theory, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

“People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose,” it said.

