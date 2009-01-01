Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FG speaks on possible lockdown extension after 14 days

- FG has hinted on the possible extension of the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria

- The SGF, Boss Mustapha, made this known on Friday, April 10

- Mustapha says he had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the assessment of the nation’s response so far

The federal government has hinted that it may extend the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Vanguard reports that this emerged a few days to the end of the current 14 days of coronavirus lockdown.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the task force and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, that with what is happening in other countries, it could be easily deduced what the decision of the president would be on the lockdown.

Mustapha said the team had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the assessment of the nation’s response so far, adding that more evaluation of the process continues.

Coronavirus: Osinbajo speaks out after meeting with Buhari on economy

He said the president would be given more briefings to inform his decision on whether to extend the lockdown or not.

The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, during a presidential briefing on coronavirus.

Source: UGC

The SGF also reiterated his call on state governments not to relax the containment protocols earlier put in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

Mustapha dismissed reports suggesting that he was not aware of the poor state of Nigeria’s health infrastructure, saying he was quoted out of context.

Giving an inkling as to the likelihood of the extension, the SGF said with happening on the global scene, one could deduce what the president’s decision would be.

He said: “The presidential task-force, a small committee of us, this afternoon had the privilege of further briefing Mr President on the assessment of our response to COVID-19 and at the appropriate moment we will continue to adequately inform Nigerians of the government decision.

“As reported to you earlier in the week, our evaluation of the impact of the restriction order continues. The presidential task force on COVID-19 will appropriately brief Mr President shortly and Nigerians will be adequately informed of the decision of the government.

Governor Ishaku lifts ban on Jumma’at prayers, church services amid COVID-19 pandemic

“In recognition of our shared responsibility as citizens, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 renews its appeal to Nigerians to continue to comply fully and willingly with all the advisories and orders given in this regard. We underscore the deadliness of the coronavirus with all seriousness.

“The decision either to extend the lockdown or not is exclusively the responsibility or the decision of the president. Ours is to provide him with background information that will inform that decision.

He said there are other sources of information that come to his desk as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria that would inform his considered decision in this matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Boss Mustapha claimed he was misquoted over his statement that he was not aware of the bad state of the nation’s healthcare system.

Coronavirus: Stop undermining Kaduna's preventive efforts - Uba Sani warns vulnerable neighbouring states

It was reported that Mustapha who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the coronavirus pandemic was reported to have made the statement during a meeting with the National Assembly.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Legit tv visits Lagos Isolation centre | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...