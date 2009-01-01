Home | News | General | Claims that 5G is spreading coronavirus is false - WHO

- The World Health Organisation has clarified that coronavirus cannot travel on radio waves or mobile networks

- The global body was reacting to the conspiracy theory that the Fifth Generation Network (5G) causes coronavirus

- In Nigeria Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and former Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye had made the claims

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed the Fifth Generation Network (5G) coronavirus conspiracy theory and declared that viruses cannot travel on radio waves or mobile networks.

The organisation said in a statement on Friday, April 10 that contrary to the theory, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

“People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose,” it said.

Recently, the internet has been awash with claims across the world that 5G is the cause of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The claim gained grounds in Nigeria following some viral comments made by two popular figures in the country; Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and former Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.

Pastor Oyakilome who is the founder of Believers Love World a.k.a Christ Embassy claimed the COVID-19 pandemic was created in order to popularise the 5G network across the world.

He further claimed that the 5G network and the pandemic are parts of the Antichrist's plan for new world order.

Also, Senator Melaye claimed, "5G is evil" and is "a danger to the world."

WHO noted that COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not even have 5G mobile networks.

It added that exposure to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees would not prevent COVID-19.

“You can be infected with COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19,” the organisation noted.

