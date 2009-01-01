Home | News | General | Being in a relationship with an older woman is the most appealing thing ever - Nigerian man says

A Nigerian man identified as Uzoma Favour has made a case for older women against their younger counterparts.

Favour took to his social media page via Facebook to air his opinion about older and younger women as regards love relationship. The young man said that older women are more lovable, sweet and stable than the younger ones.

According to him, younger women are also lovable but there is a clear difference between them and their older counterparts. He noted that it could be the same reason why young women prefer to date older men.

Listing why he prefers older men, Favour said that they are more focused, experienced and know what they want. According to him, older women re in control of themselves and nothing fazes them.

Describing how to know an older woman, he stated that she is not someone who cares about material things or wants to be babysitted.

Favour said that most older women dating younger men are stable women financially, intellectually and emotionally. He noted that they do not need anyone's money and also do not want flashy things they can get for themselves.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady sent a message to 49 'Tundes' after getting her heart broken. A lady identified as Emerald Atafo left many people on social media amused and some worried after she sent a group message to 49 men who bear the name Tunde following a heartbreak which she suffered from a man with the same name. Atafo who revealed that her cousin also suffered the same fate, sent the message via the Twitter platform, advising them to be better people in relationships. She stated that women were not toys to be played with.

She further stated that just because some women are bold enough to show emotions does not mean that they should be taken for granted. She ended by urging them to send the message to other Tundes that they know.

