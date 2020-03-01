Home | News | General | COVID-19: Kano residents laud FG for establishing test centre

Some residents in Kano have commended the Federal Government for establishing a Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory to enhance the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 pandemic.

A cross-section of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Kano, said the gesture would enhance the campaign against the pandemic.

Mr. Muhammad Bala, a civil servant, said people were jittery over the pandemic due to lack of test centre to diagnose the Coronavirus in the state.

Bala noted that the establishment of the center made them feel secure as samples collected from suspected cases would not be txransported to far distant places and the result could be obtained within a short period of time.

Another resident, Mr. Ahmad Ibrahim, expressed joy over the development, adding that: “It came to us as a relief, initially we are apprehension that outbreak of the pandemic would be difficult to contain due to lack of such facilities.

“The establishment of the centre give us hope that the government is on top of the situation to protect public health”.

Also, Muhammad Salih described the centre as a viable project that would accelerate response and cut the cost of prevention and case management of the virus.

“When we look at the expenses and the trouble the health personnel faced in establishing clinical analysis of suspected cases, one can but imagine the relief,” he said.

Salih lauded the Federal and State governments for adopting proactive precautionary measures and response strategies to contain the pandemic in the country.

NAN reports that the Federal Government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had on Thursday inaugurated a Molecular Diagnostic Center for Coronavirus at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano.

The state government in collaboration with Aliko Dangote Foundation also established a 500-bed capacity Isolation Centre at the Sani Abach Stadium, Kofar Mata in the metropolis.

While work had reached the advance stage for the establishment of additional Isolation Centre at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Kusalla in Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

NAN also reports that Kano State was yet to record any case of the virus.

