Maltreatment of Nigerians: FG reveals stand

Following the recent report about the maltreatment of Nigerians in China, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has restated the Federal Government’s resolve to protect all citizens living abroad.

The NIDCOM Chairman made this known on Friday, in a statement by its Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Dabiri-Erewa said that an incident had compelled Nigerians to protest on the streets of Guangzhou, China and they were advised to report to the country’s mission.

She said, ”I advise Nigerians living abroad to always report issues of concern to appropriate authorities rather than roam the streets.

”When the incident was reported, the people were promptly attended to by officials of the Nigerian mission with the Head of Chancery, Mr Razaq Lawal expressing his displeasure to the Chinese authorities in no uncertain terms.

”Lawal said that a series of meetings have been held between Nigerian and Chinese officials to resolve the impasse.

”We expect Nigerians to obey laws of other countries, especially in these trying times.”

The NIDCOM chairman/CEO appealed to Chinese authorities not to make their laws discriminatory as consultations continue between both countries toward finding an amicable solution to the issues, NAN reports.

Recall that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama had also met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria on the issue of Nigerians being maltreated in China.

