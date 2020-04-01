Home | News | General | COVID-19: President says Coronavirus is a ‘little flu’, faults isolation, quarantine measures

Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro has snubbed the advice of health experts over coronavirus, comparing the dreaded virus to a “little flu.”

The President has also publicly attacked governors who introduced quarantine measures as he took to the streets to greet members of the public, according to Sky news.

Bolsonaro ignored social distancing guidelines during the country’s national holiday on Friday and went to a military hospital.

He had earlier stopped at a pharmacy and then visited one of his sons in a residential building.

At one of the President’s stops, he was greeted by supporters who snapped photos.

However, Bolsonaro has been subjected to criticism, with some residents in Brasilia banging pots and pans in anger over his insensitivity.

Brazil has lost over 1,000 people to the COVID-19 disease, with close to 20,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The President has maintained that jobs and the economy must prevail and that Brazil “cannot stop” because of a little flu.

He has totally flouted the rules and recommendations from his Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta with his message and public appearances during the pandemic.

