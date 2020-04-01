Leader of Biafra group resigns
Ebuta Ogar Takon, the deputy national leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has resigned from the position.
National leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard made the announcement in a statement he signed and made available to DAILY POST on Friday.
He said that Ogar Takon has been replaced by a new deputy, who also goes by the name Ebuta Takon Akor and hails from Ejagham, in Cross River State.
Mr Richard said “the former deputy took the decision to bow out from office but still remained a respected senior officer.”
Richard recovered from the dreaded Coronavirus disease earlier in the week after being in isolation for over 2 weeks.
He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.
