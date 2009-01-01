Police arrest suspected robbers terrorising Ogun communities

This was contained in a statement signed by AIG Sola Subair (rtd.), the Special Adviser on Security to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

It was gathered that some hoodlums also caused mayhem in the Alimosho and Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Areas of Lagos State which are of close distance to Ado Odo/Ota and Ifo Local Government Areas of Ogun State.

This happened as the 14-day lockdown order of the President Muhammadu Buhari to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the two states enters day 12.



Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, had said Lagos was working with its counterpart in Ogun to effect the arrest of suspected persons.

The Ogun State Government in a statement by Subair later said, “The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to incidences of violence, alleged robberies and related crimes resurfacing in the State, especially in the Sango-Ifo axis.

“The government has not only moved swiftly into action, the affected towns including but not limited to Sango, Ijoko, Ifo, among others are currently under substantial security surveillance.

“The Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has communicated with all relevant agencies and mandated them, especially the State Police Command, to ensure law and order in all the affected areas.

“The government had earlier seen to the arrest of some suspects, as carried out by the Police, is in connection with the chain of unrest in the affected localities.

“Initial arrests notwithstanding, the State Police Command is not leaving any stone unturned as the command has arrested more suspects, and an investigation is currently ongoing as suspects in custody continue to provide helpful information.”

