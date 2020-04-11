Home | News | General | BREAKING: Four COVID-19 patients discharged in Abuja
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 26 minutes ago
Four patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in Abuja have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) announced this in a tweet on Saturday.

“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020,” the tweet read.

COVID19: FOUR NEWLY DISCHARGED

The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.

The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory. pic.twitter.com/B7augryQTs

— Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 11, 2020
More to follow...

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

