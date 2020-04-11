BREAKING: Four COVID-19 patients discharged in Abuja
- 3 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
More to follow...COVID19: FOUR NEWLY DISCHARGED— Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 11, 2020
The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.
The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory. pic.twitter.com/B7augryQTs
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles