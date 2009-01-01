Home | News | General | Top African player wanted by Chelsea is dating world's most beautiful woman who's 12 years older than him (see evidence)

- Achraf Hakimi is a summer target for several Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea

- Away from the pitch, the youngster is dating beautiful Spanish actress Hiba Abouk, who is 12 years older than him

- The couple is expecting their first child together

Real Madrid rising star Achraf Hakimi, who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund, is currently a man in very high demand and for valid reasons as well.

The 21-year-old, who spent the last two seasons on loan at German outfit Borussia Dortmund is currently being monitored by the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who hope to issue a bid before his price shoots up once again.

Hakimi’s professional life is certainly thriving and the young lad isn’t doing too bad on his personal front either.

In fact, the Morocco national is currently dating a lady referred to by many as the most beautiful actress in the world.

Ighalo tips Super Eagles star who made a trip to Manchester to become a great player

Meet Hiba Abouk, the 33-year old warming Hakimi’s life and bed despite being significantly older than the footballer who only turned into an adult three years ago.

She was born in Madrid and is the youngest of four siblings, with impressive skills in four languages including Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and English.

Abouk’s face is familiar to fans of Spanish TV dramas as she is popular for the role of Fatima I the show El Principe.

The stunning lady, who is of Tunisian and Spanish decent, had her acting career take off as early as 2010 and she has never looked back since.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 when Hakimi was only 19 and Abouk who was 31 has constantly referred to the football star as “the man of her life”.

This isn’t just the usual fling between a star footballer and a stunning model as the couple is actually expecting their first child together.

Chelsea join Man Utd, Real Madrid, other European giants in race to sign Super Eagles striker

Oh, did we mention Abouk is never shy to flaunt her curves and skin on social media?

Hopefully Hakimi, recently awarded the Arab player of the year, will gain more attention from fans once he moves to the Premier League.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moroccan sensation, Achraf Hakimi, has been named African Youth Player of the Year during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards held in Egypt on Tuesday night, January 8.

The Borussia Dortmund defender clinched the award in style, beating off stiff competition from Nigerian duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

The 21-year-old right-back prodigy, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has a market value worth of €45 million.

His stellar growth at club level saw him rise through the rank of recognition to become an established star with the German giants, marking him out one of the finest youngsters in the world.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

Sadio Mane doesn't care about worldly things - Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...