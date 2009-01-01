Home | News | General | Zidane was ignored for 2 years after famous headbutt in 2006 World Cup final

- Zinedine Zidane was shown a red card for headbutting Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy

- France were reduced to ten men and eventually lost the match on penalties

- Willy Sagnol recalled that he ignored Zidane for two years despite tendering his apologies to the team

Zinedine Zidane's red card at the 2006 World Cup final for France did not go down well with teammate Willy Sagnol.

The former Bayern Munich defender revealed that he ignored his compatriot for two years despite tendering his apologies in the dressing room.

Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi in an off the ball incident against Italy and Les Bleues eventually lost to the Azzurri on penalties.

It was Zidane's last game as a professional player as his superb performances led France all the way to the finals beating the likes of Spain, Brazil and Portugal in the knockout phase.

He was given a three-match suspension for the straight red card and agreed to complete three days of community service.

Zidane who captained his country all through the tournament apologized to the team in the dressing room.

But Sagnol claimed he was unforgiven due to his frustrations and admitted that he neglected his friend for two years.

However, he reached out to the former Juventus and Real Madrid midfielder to invite him to his wedding ceremony.

“After the game, in the dressing room, Zidane apologised,” Sagnol told Radio Montecarlo.

“But I didn’t accept his apology, I didn’t want to talk to him, it wasn’t the time, there was too much disappointment.

“I went to the bathroom and smoked 250 cigarettes in 10 minutes. We didn’t talk for two years after that.

“In 2008, however, I got married and my wife told me to invite him. I called him and we had a little snack together in the morning: we had a good conversation.”

