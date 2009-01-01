Home | News | General | She is ripe - Men comment on Yul Edochie’s daughter’s photo, Nigerian woman reacts

- A Nigerian woman identified as @Blaise_21 has called out some young men who made unpleasant comments about actor Yul Edochie's daughter

- @Blaise_21 shared their photos alongside their comments on her social media page

- The young woman told the actor to say something about the young men's comments

An angry Nigerian woman identified as @Blaise_21 has called out some young men on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, for making unpleasant comments about a young girl.

A few days ago, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie celebrated his 15-year old daughter's birthday. The actor took to his various social media pages to celebrate his beloved first child.

Edochie also shared a lovely photo of him and his beautiful daughter.

As expected fans and followers took to the entertainer's comment section to celebrate his daughter. Many people prayed for her and wished her well.

Meanwhile, some young men replied to the actor's post and made various comments about his daughter's body, noting that she was ripe enough

Disgusted by the men's actions, @Blaise_21 made a screenshot of the men's photos and their comments. She shared the photos and comments on her page while describing them as abusers.

She also called on the actor for a reaction to the men's comments.

Yul Edochie also shared marriage advice to men about marrying their kind. The actor told men, especially the single ones not to marry a woman who does not fit into their plans. He stated that men should not marry a career woman and force her to become a stay at home woman.

