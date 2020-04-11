Home | News | General | BREAKING: Four COVID-19 patients discharged in Abuja

- Four coronavirus patients have been discharged in Abuja after recovering from the disease

- The total number of recovered patients in the FCT is now 11 as seven had been earlier discharged

- Similarly, the Lagos state government has also announced that seven more patients have been discharged

Four COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, April 11.

The tweet reads: “The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020."

Earlier, the FCT administration had announced that seven coronavirus patients were discharged from their isolation centre in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, after testing negative twice for the virus.

In a related development, Lagos state on Friday, April 10, recorded another victory over the global pandemic called coronavirus.

This as the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his Twitter page announced that the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba has discharged another batch of seven patients who recently recovered from the disease.

Sanwo-Olu said that ''this brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.''

Meanwhile, despite the numerous people taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to make profits by hiking the price of things, there are still some people out there looking out for others.

This is reflected in the story of a Lagos landlord currently trending online for his good deed.

Twitter user, @mister_olumide recently took to the micro-blogging platform to reveal his landlord donated foodstuff to him and other tenants as they observe the lockdown.

Sharing a photo of the generous donations, he tweeted: "Guys I received my first surprise of the year. Our landlord sent us packages for each flats. I appreciate this because, NoBODY owes you anything!"

In a similar story, a landlord left his tenants stunned and excited after he asked them not to pay rent for two months as a result of the challenges brought by coronavirus.

Michael Munene, the landlord, said he understood the situation brought upon people by the pandemic which is also affecting economies of countries.

Munene left the tenants smiling after telling them he was well aware of what is going on and that as a human being, this was one way to touch those around him.

