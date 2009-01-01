Home | News | General | Chioma reacts from self-isolation after Davido said their son spoke his first words (photo)

- Moments after Davido posted a video of his son's first words, Chioma responded with a special emoji

- On her Instagram stories, the mother of their child overlayed a love emoji on the said video

- It should be noted that Chioma had been in self-quarantine after she tested positive for coronavirus

Recall that Davido shared a video where his baby with Chioma made his first words and said "dada", a piece of news he shared to show that he did well with parenting.

Chioma responded to the same post with a love emoji as she reposted it on her Instagram stories on Saturday, April 11.

While parenting is hard, moments like this make everything worthwhile. We only hope the mother's child recovers from coronavirus soon.

A collage of Davido and Chioma and the reposted video.

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Nollywood actor and social media activist, Yul Edochie, has reacted to the way his fans keep disturbing celebrities to give out money.

Davido celebrates as his son Ifeanyi says 'dada' as his first words, tells Chioma that he won (video)

In a tweet on Wednesday, April 8, he told his followers that celebrities and every other individual in the country are all in the lockdown together.

That he said in response to a follower's question on why he finds it so hard to give people money. Edochie then asked in a subtweet if it is by force to give the person anything.

He added that the said person should rather send his account number to President Muhammadu Buhari and tell him he has not received his “share of the proposed giveaway from the federal government.”

In other news, popular Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, on Friday, April 10, celebrated her 10th year wedding anniversary as she said that she has everything to be grateful.

To mark the anniversary, the actress shared a video of her wedding, telling her fans on Instagram that she is indeed very blessed.

Nigerian man wakes up early, makes breakfast for wife as they celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary (videos)

She said she is not worthy because of God’s grace, ending the post with “happy anniversary dear”, a message to her husband.

Legit.ng also gathered that three nurses who were reportedly forced to wear trash nylon because of the scarcity of medical protective gear have caught coronavirus.

In March, the medical officers were photographed wearing the makeshift suits that were made of bright blue bags at Northwick Park Hospital in North West London.

It was also gathered that the staff at the hospital begged for a protective kit as the facility became swamped with patients.

The group's positive result for the virus came out last week. The same media also said that more than 50% of the workers in a ward have also been infected with the virus.

