Covid-19: Keep hope alive, Oborevwori tells Nigerians at Easter

Sheriff Oborevwori

…commiserate with families deceased victims

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has told Nigerians to keep faith alive and consistently pray for the country and the world especially at this time that coronavirus pandemic was ravaging and killing people.

Oborevwori in his Easter Message sighed by his Chief Press Secretary, maintained that “Jesus Christ laid down his life for mankind and He is the reason for the season”.

Lamenting that the whole world was unusually celebrating Easter this year, he, however, enjoined Christians all over to pray ceaselessly for the healing of the world.

Noting that after the darkness, there would be light again, the Speaker rejoiced with Christians on the celebration of Easter celebration.

Oborevwori said: “With a grateful heart and a sober mind, I join thousands of Deltans to wish all Christians happy Easter celebration. Easter is all about the trial, crucifixion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“It is a time for sober reflection. However, we are celebrating this year’s Easter in a very challenging circumstance occasioned by the outbreak coronavirus pandemic which is spreading fast globally.

“But as children of the living God, we should not despair, let us be prayerful and look up to the author and finisher of our faith. This current dark hour across the globe will give way to light soon.

“But importantly, as Christians, we must keep hope alive, even in the face of what we are experiencing with Covid-19. The Almighty God who we are celebrating His beloved son today will heal the land through the resurrection power of Jesus Christ at a time such as this.

“We must have the mind of the saviour of mankind, Jesus Christ for the world to know peace and be healed. We must keep hope alive in our present world terrified by the Covid-19 pandemic and as we remember the death of Jesus and celebrate His resurrection, we should use the period to also pray for our dear State and health workers who are at the frontline for God to protect them.

“I want to commend our Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his relentless efforts in this trying period. He has been able to keep Deltans informed on the situation of things in the state. My heart goes out to the family of the deceased we lost to the pandemic in the State on Thursday and families of all those who have lost their lives across the country and the world at large and pray God to grant their souls eternal rest.

“Let me also use this opportunity to wish the confirmed Covid -19 patient in the State a speedy recovery. This period will also pass away. I wish to, therefore, enjoin Deltans to observe and adhere to instructions given by the state government on regular handwashing with soap, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“The Holy son of God has risen, may we be saved through the power of His resurrection and as we celebrate, stay at home, stay safe and stay alive to support each other. Wishing Deltans, Nigerians and Christians all over the world a happy Easter celebration”.

Vanguard

