JUST IN: Police arrest 19 suspects terrorising Sango-Ifo in Ogun [Photos]

….debunk robbery allegation

Suspects arrested in connection to robbery/ cult clash I’m Agbado/ Adiyan area of Ogun State

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – State Police Command on Saturday said it has arrested 19 suspects alleged to have been terrorising Sango-Ifo area in Ogun State.

He also denied a rumour going round the social media that there was an armed robbery incident I’m Adiyan area of Ifo local government of the state where no fewer than four people lost their lives.

Speaking with VANGUARD in a telephone chat, the command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the crisis in Adiyan was a clash between two rival cult group.

Oyeyemi expressed displeasure at those who derive joy in circulating fake news to whip up unnecessary sentiment among the people.

He said, “how on earth will some people like to spread fake news. What did they stand to gain from it.”

“Since, the matter started and as at this morning, nobody has gone to any of our stations around Agbado/Adiyan area to lodge complain that he was robbed”.

” The Area commander of Ota personally led police operatives to the area. After that, the Commissioner of Police has also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to visit the area.

Meanwhile, police in Ogun State said they have arrested no fewer than 19 suspects in connection with alleged robbery and cultists clash in Sango/Ota and Adiyan area of Ifo Local Government area of the state.

Oyeyemi, who revealed this in a statement, said the cult clashes and robbery attacks in Ifo, Sango, Owode-Ijako, Joju, Ijoko and Agbado areas during the lockdown in the state noted that the crisis was as a result of supremacy battle between two rival cult groups.

The PPRO explained that it was the crisis that escalated into robbery and other criminal activities in the area.

He said, “the state police command in a bid to nip the crisis in the bud deployed large number of policemen comprises Special Anti-Robbery Squad , anti cultist unit, anti kidnapping unit as well as conventional policemen drawn from all adjoining police stations.

“The policemen were supervised by the Area Commander, ACP Monday Agbonika later restored normalcy and brought the hoodlums to book.

“In compliance with the directives of the commissioner of police, the teams moved into the area and embarked on aggressive and intelligence based patrol of the entire area of Ifo, Owode ijako, Joju, ijoko and Agbado area.

“Their efforts yielded positive results as five of the hoodlums were apprehended in ijako area of sango ota, they are Ekunoye lucky,m’ 22, Badmus Sodiq m’ 27, Showumi Femi m’ 21, Adeagbo Adewumi m’ 22 and Agboola Femi m’ 21.

“The patrol team also moved to winner church area along idiroko road where another suspect Adekunle Okeoye m’ 23 was arrested with a brand new locally made short gun loaded with five live cartridges and assorted charms.

“Also, the operatives extended their operation to Araromi community in Agbado where three other suspects namely Sulaiman Ogunbiyi, aka Absorver federal, Saminu Adamu and Nasiru Umar were arrested with face mask and assorted charms.

“Earlier, ten of the hoodlums have been picked up at various locations in Ifo, kajola and Ososun areas of Ifo local government by SARS operatives.”

Oyeyemi however said the commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that all the arrested suspects be transferred to special anti robbery squads SARS for discreet investigation.

The PPRO added that the CP also ordered the continuation of the operation until the last of the hoodlums is arrested.

He said, “the CP, therefore, appealed to members of the public not to be unnecessarily apprehensive as the command will continue to do everything within its power to ensure that the good people of Ogun state enjoy adequate security during and after this trying period of our dear country.

“He also enjoined them to reach out to the command through the control room number 08081770416 whenever they are in distress.”

