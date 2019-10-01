Home | News | General | COVID-19: UNILAG manufactures sanitisers, donates to LUTH

The University of Lagos has manufactured hand sanitisers and donated to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in support of the state and Federal Government’s efforts at checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said in a statement in Lagos that the sanitisers were produced by the university’s Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology in the Faculty of Pharmacy.

He said the Dean of the faculty, Prof. Glory Ajayi, led the team from the faculty to make the donation on behalf of the university.

Ogundipe said: “The hand sanitisers, comprising gel and solution formulations, were produced by the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, and donated to the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Chris Bode, and the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

”This gesture is to identify with LUTH and by extension, Lagos State and our dear nation, in support of their courageous and patriotic fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

”It is also for use by the frontline ‘warriors’ in the hospital healthcare team and other staff members caring for COVID-19 patients.

”This is a sacrifice that the university believes will be useful at this trying time.

“We pray that God will terminate both the spread of this virus and the infections in human lives.” (NAN)

