COVID-19: Lagos discharges 7 more COVID-19 patients
Records one death in private hospital
By Chioma Obinna
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, yesterday announced the discharge of seven more COVID-19 patients from the iInfectious Disease Hospital, IDH, isolation Centre, Yaba even as the state recorded another unfortunate death from the disease in a private hospital.
The new discharge brings the total number of recovery cases in the state to 46 while active cases still remains 111 and number .
Announcing these on his twitter handle- @ProfAkinAbayomi , the commissioner stated: “Additional 7 COVID19 patients who have fully recovered have been discharged after testing negative twice. Right pointing backhand indexTotal number of #COVID19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.
“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos,” the commissioner stated.
Vanguard
